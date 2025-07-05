Lucinda Williams' Memoir Looks Back on a Career Defying Expectations | Book of the Day

Suitcases symbolize a lot for three-time Grammy winner Lucinda Williams. She tells NPR's Juana Summers she keeps a briefcase of musical references to help with her songwriting. In her new memoir, Don't Tell Anybody the Secrets I Told You, she also writes about moving from place to place as a child – she'd lived in 12 places by age 18 – because of her father's work.

In today's episode, Williams recounts a career full of ups and downs in the music industry, and speaks about how she's returning to music after suffering a stroke in 2020.

