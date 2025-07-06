In a New Anthology, Justice Roe Williams Rethinks Fitness to Be More Inclusive | Book of the Day

As a certified personal trainer, Justice Roe Williams knows the benefits of exercising regularly– but as a Black trans man, he's also experienced how the gym can be far from welcoming.

In today's episode, he speaks with NPR's Juana Summers – also a certified trainer – about the new anthology he co-edited, Deconstructing the Fitness Industrial Complex: How to Resist, Disrupt, and Reclaim What it Means to Be Fit in American Culture. Williams and Summers get to talking about how to reimagine accessibility and body positivity in the gym, and why that requires thinking outside the box.

