Burkhard Bilger and Aaron Hamburger Pen Books About Their Family's Pasts | Book of the Day

Today's episode is about untangling and understanding untold family stories. First, Burkhard Bilger speaks with NPR's Scott Simon about his memoir, Fatherland, which explores his grandfather's role in the Nazi party in Europe. Then, Aaron Hamburger tells NPR's Sacha Pfeiffer about his novel Hotel Cuba, inspired by his grandmother's immigration story from Russia to Cuba on her quest to get to the US.

