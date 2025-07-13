Cassandra Jackson's Memoir Looks Back on a How Tragic Accident Shaped Her Family | Book of the Day

Before author Cassandra Jackson was even born, her father's family suffered a major loss – a car accident that resulted in the deaths of five people, including Jackson's aunt and grandmother.

In her new memoir, The Wreck, Jackson attempts to understand the tragedy that shaped her upbringing and dives into the grief she's carried with her for as long as she can remember.

In today's episode, she tells NPR's Ayesha Rascoe how struggling with infertility triggered her search for answers about her own family's legacy, and what she discovered about segregation and media coverage in the process.

