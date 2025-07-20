Jerry Seinfeld and Tom Hanks Reflect on Personal and Professional Longevity | Book of the Day

Today's episode features interviews with two monumental performers.

First, Jerry Seinfeld chats with Here & Now's Robin Young about his new book, inspired by his Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee series, and the kinship between performers in that industry.

Then, Tom Hanks speaks with NPR's A Martinez about his new novel, The Making of Another Motion Picture Masterpiece, an ode to all the people and effort required to keep the Hollywood gears turning.

