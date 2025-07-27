After George Floyd's Murder, 'Break the Wheel' Examines Police Violence | Book of the Day
It's been three years since George Floyd's murder. Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison prosecuted the former police officers who killed Floyd, but accountability and justice is not always found in state-sponsored violence against Black Americans.
In his new book, Break the Wheel: Ending the Cycle of Police Violence, Ellison retraces the case. As he tells NPR's Leila Fadel, the book – and his experience – is also proof that systems can change to prevent future tragedies.
This video was originally published on YouTube on May 28, 2023.
