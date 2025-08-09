Kennedy Ryan's 'The Kingmaker' Sets Up a Romance at a Pipeline Protest | Book of the Day

Kennedy Ryan's The Kingmaker portrays two seemingly opposite characters – a Yavapai-Apache activist and the heir to an oil fortune – falling in love, and dealing with the complicated fallout of their differences.

In today's episode, Ryan speaks with NPR's Chloe Veltman about how she approached writing an indigenous character and community she herself is not a part of, and how powerful storytellers like Shonda Rhimes and Ava DuVernay inspire her own work.

WHAT IS “BOOK OF THE DAY”? In need of a good read? Or just want to keep up with the books everyone's talking about? NPR's “Book of the Day” gives you today's very best writing in a snackable, skimmable, pocket-sized podcast. Whether you're looking to engage with the big questions of our times – or temporarily escape from them – we've got an author who will speak to you, all genres, mood and writing styles included. Catch today's great books in 15 minutes or less.