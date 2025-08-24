Stacey Abrams and James Comey Pen Novels About Crime and Government | Book of the Day

Today's episode features interviews with two very high-profile officials who have written thrillers.

First, voting rights activist and former Georgia state representative Stacey Abrams speaks with NPR's Michel Martin about her new thriller, Rogue Justice, which follows Supreme Court clerk Avery Keene as she uncovers how surveillance, blackmail and a murder reveal concerning truths about America's "secret court." Then, former FBI director James Comey discusses his novel Central Park West, which details how government officials and the mafia are entangled with one another.

