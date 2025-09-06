In 'Between Two Moons,' Aisha Abdel Gawad Pens a Love Letter to Arab-Americans | Book of the Day

The summer after high school graduation is full of promise. But for twin sisters Amira and Lina, the return of their brother from prison complicates some of those teenage plans. In Aisha Abdel Gawad's new novel, Between Two Moons, the sisters' family finds it's struggling with tensions in and outside of the home during the holy month of Ramadan.

In today's episode, Gawad speaks with NPR's Ari Shapiro about why she wanted to paint a nuanced portrait of the Muslim-American experience and how real-life NYPD surveillance of Arab communities played a role in her writing.

