In 'Open Throat,' Henry Hoke Writes About a Puma's Survival in LA | Book of the Day

When P-22 – the puma that lived in LA's Griffith Park – died in December, Angelenos mourned the loss of one of their wildest celebrities. In his new book, Open Throat, Henry Hoke pays homage to the late cat in a different way; he takes on the voice of a mountain lion living beneath the Hollywood sign, pondering community and climate change and gender identity.

In today's episode, Hoke speaks with NPR's Scott Simon about what P-22 represented for Los Angeles residents, and why writing from his perspective raises so many questions about our own humanity and isolation.

WHAT IS “BOOK OF THE DAY”? In need of a good read? Or just want to keep up with the books everyone's talking about? NPR's “Book of the Day” gives you today's very best writing in a snackable, skimmable, pocket-sized podcast. Whether you're looking to engage with the big questions of our times – or temporarily escape from them – we've got an author who will speak to you, all genres, mood and writing styles included. Catch today's great books in 15 minutes or less.