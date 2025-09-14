In Her Memoir 'Wannabe,' Aisha Harris Examines How '90s Pop Culture Shaped | Book of the Day

As an NPR critic, Pop Culture Happy Hour host Aisha Harris helps make sense of how movies, music and TV inform our everyday lives. In her new book of essays, Wannabe, Harris applies that practice inward, reflecting on the impact Stevie Wonder and Sex and the City have had on her own upbringing.

In today's episode, Harris speaks with NPR's Ayesha Rascoe about how relating her name to a certain pop song forced her to tackle some of her own discomforts with Black identity, and the challenges that come with being a Black critic reviewing work by Black creators.

