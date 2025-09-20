In 'The Talk,' Darrin Bell Reflects on How His Childhood Shaped Him | Book of the Day

When Pulitzer Prize-winning cartoonist Darrin Bell was six years old, he had an encounter with a police officer. That event, which he kept secret for much of his life, reaffirmed "the talk" he'd just had with his mother about the way white people and systems of power can cast hostility and harm onto Black children.

That conversation – the way it shaped his own childhood, schooling and adulthood – is at the heart of Bell's new graphic memoir, The Talk. He spoke with NPR's Ayesha Rascoe about his own approach to discussing race and how it's led him to parent his own child.

