Frances Haugen's Memoir Looks Back on Why She Blew the Whistle on Facebook | Book of the Day

Frances Haugen came forward as the Facebook whistleblower in 2021, shortly after she exposed more than 20,000 documents proving that the company's algorithm boosted misinformation and extremism on the platform.

In her new memoir, The Power of One, Haugen details how her life trajectory, from high school debate to Silicon Valley, poised her to speak up about what she saw during her time as an employee at Facebook.

In today's episode, she tells Here & Now's Robin Young about losing her childhood best friend, navigating celiac disease, and prioritizing democracy and transparency over profit.

WHAT IS “BOOK OF THE DAY”? In need of a good read? Or just want to keep up with the books everyone's talking about? NPR's “Book of the Day” gives you today's very best writing in a snackable, skimmable, pocket-sized podcast. Whether you're looking to engage with the big questions of our times – or temporarily escape from them – we've got an author who will speak to you, all genres, mood and writing styles included. Catch today's great books in 15 minutes or less.