'The Wordhord' and 'Like, Literally, Dude' Examine the English Language | Book of the Day

Today's episode features interviews with two authors who are very invested in the English language. First, NPR's Ayesha Rascoe speaks with Hana Videen about her new book, The Wordhord, which collects words and phrases from Old English – like Beowulf – to examine and understand life during medieval times.

Then, Here & Now's Robin Young is joined by linguist Valerie Fridland to discuss Like, Literally, Dude, which makes the case for how "like" and "um" are leading the charge of modernizing our language.

