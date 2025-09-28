J. Ryan Stradal's New Novel Pays Homage to the Supper Clubs of the Upper Midwest | Book of the Day

J. Ryan Stradal knows about supper club culture in Minnesota, Wisconsin, and the rest of the northern midwest – he grew up in a town where those dining establishments blurred the lines between restaurant and social club, family and community.

That culture is at the heart of his new novel, Saturday Night at the Lakeside Supper Club, where main character Mariel has inherited one such supper club from her grandparents.

In today's episode, Stradal tells Here & Now's Robin Young about how chain diners have impacted those familiar dinner spots and how his late mother inspired much of the novel.

WHAT IS “BOOK OF THE DAY”? In need of a good read? Or just want to keep up with the books everyone's talking about? NPR's “Book of the Day” gives you today's very best writing in a snackable, skimmable, pocket-sized podcast. Whether you're looking to engage with the big questions of our times – or temporarily escape from them – we've got an author who will speak to you, all genres, mood and writing styles included. Catch today's great books in 15 minutes or less.