© 2025 WKNO FM
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Poet Ocean Vuong Shares His Grief in 'Time Is A Mother' | Book of the Day

WKNO
Published October 5, 2025 at 5:00 AM CDT

Ocean Vuong's new collection, Time Is A Mother, is about his grief after losing family members.

Vuong told Morning Edition's Rachel Martin that time is different now that he has lost his mother: "When I look at my life since she died in 2019, I only see two days: Today when she's not here, and the big, big yesterday when I had her."

WHAT IS “BOOK OF THE DAY”? In need of a good read? Or just want to keep up with the books everyone's talking about? NPR's “Book of the Day” gives you today's very best writing in a snackable, skimmable, pocket-sized podcast. Whether you're looking to engage with the big questions of our times – or temporarily escape from them – we've got an author who will speak to you, all genres, mood and writing styles included. Catch today's great books in 15 minutes or less.
Tags
Book of the Day | NPR Specials