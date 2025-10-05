Poet Ocean Vuong Shares His Grief in 'Time Is A Mother' | Book of the Day

Ocean Vuong's new collection, Time Is A Mother, is about his grief after losing family members.

Vuong told Morning Edition's Rachel Martin that time is different now that he has lost his mother: "When I look at my life since she died in 2019, I only see two days: Today when she's not here, and the big, big yesterday when I had her."

