James McBride on Music, Writing and 'The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store' | Book of the Day
James McBride, the literary giant and author of books like The Color of Water and Deacon King Kong, was awarded this year's Library of Congress Prize for American Fiction. In a conversation with NPR's Michel Martin at the National Book Festival, he said that leaving a career in journalism allowed him to find creative fulfillment in fiction.
In today's episode, McBride discusses growing up in a community that relied on laughter, keeping a notebook on him at all times, and the inspiration behind his most recent novel, The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store.
WHAT IS “BOOK OF THE DAY”? In need of a good read? Or just want to keep up with the books everyone's talking about? NPR's “Book of the Day” gives you today's very best writing in a snackable, skimmable, pocket-sized podcast. Whether you're looking to engage with the big questions of our times – or temporarily escape from them – we've got an author who will speak to you, all genres, mood and writing styles included. Catch today's great books in 15 minutes or less.