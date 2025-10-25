James McBride on Music, Writing and 'The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store' | Book of the Day

James McBride, the literary giant and author of books like The Color of Water and Deacon King Kong, was awarded this year's Library of Congress Prize for American Fiction. In a conversation with NPR's Michel Martin at the National Book Festival, he said that leaving a career in journalism allowed him to find creative fulfillment in fiction.

In today's episode, McBride discusses growing up in a community that relied on laughter, keeping a notebook on him at all times, and the inspiration behind his most recent novel, The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store.

