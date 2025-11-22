Ta-Nehisi Coates Returns to Political Writing in His New Book 'The Message' | Book of the Day

Ta-Nehisi Coates is no stranger to political writing–or controversy. But his new book, The Message, marks the author's return to nonfiction almost a decade after the publication of Between the World and Me. The new book of essays focuses on Coates' reporting in three central locations: the American South, Palestine and Africa.

In today's episode, Coates speaks with NPR's Ayesha Rascoe about books bans and criticism of the author's position on the war in Gaza.

