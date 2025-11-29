Lyndsay Rush's New Book of Poems, 'A Bit Much,' Was Written for Poetry Skeptics | Book of the Day

Lyndsay Rush was never a big fan of poetry. But after discovering the world of internet poets through Instagram, she discovered that writing poetry could be attainable–and fun. Now, Rush is out with a new collection of poems, partially drawn from her popular Instagram account, @maryoliversdrunkcousin.

In today's episode, Rush speaks with NPR's Mary Louise Kelly about the origins of the author's Instagram handle, Rush's reinterpretation of Mary Oliver's poem "Wild Geese," and the book's dedication to Michelle Pfeiffer.

