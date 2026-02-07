© 2026 WKNO FM
With 'Mystical Lotería,' Yvette Montoya reimagines a traditional Latino party game | Book of the Day

Published February 7, 2026 at 5:00 AM CST

Author Yvette Montoya didn't grow up playing Lotería, but she discovered the classic Latino party game in college. There, she fell in love with Lotería itself, but also the vibrant art and imagery of its boards and card decks. Now, Montoya has reinvented her own version of the bingo-like game with Mystical Lotería, a game set and book that give the traditional version a spiritual twist.

In today's episode, Montoya talks with NPR's A Martínez about incorporating brujería–her witchcraft practice–into Mystical Lotería. They also discuss the resurgent interest in ancestral veneration within Latino culture, the need to move beyond Western healing modalities, and Día de Los Muertos.
Tags
Book of the Day | NPR Specials