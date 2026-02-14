Brit Barron's latest is a guide on maintaining relationships in a polarized world | Book of the Day

We live in a time where it can be difficult to maintain good relationships with people with opposing views. While writing her new book, Do You Still Talk to Grandma?, Brit Barron saw everyone around her struggling to hold this tension while connecting with the people they love. Her book is a guide to navigating those relationships with our loved ones – even when we disagree with them.

In today's episode, she talks with NPR's Deepa Fernandes about binary thinking, the issue of social media, and our need to belong.