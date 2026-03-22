In 'Growing Up Urkel,' actor Jaleel White reflects on a career-defining role | Book of the Day

Steve Urkel, the nerdy, bespectacled neighbor in Family Matters, is one of '90s television's most iconic characters. Urkel's nasally voice, oversized glasses and signature catchphrases made the character nearly inescapable in pop culture – and also made a star out of Jaleel White, the actor who played him.

In a new memoir, Growing Up Urkel, White reflects on how the role catapulted his career while permanently shaping the way others see him.

In today's episode, he joins NPR's Ailsa Chang for a conversation that touches on the character's mass appeal, TV stereotypes about Black boys, and how playing Urkel has affected White's view of his own masculinity.