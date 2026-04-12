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Kate Kennedy's 'Cello' is part memoir, part musical detective story | Book of the Day

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Published April 12, 2026 at 5:00 AM CDT

A new book from writer, BBC broadcaster and cellist Kate Kennedy tackles the stories of four cellists connected by a mutual musical obsession. Cello: A Journey Through Silence to Sound focuses on musicians like Lise Cristiani, the first female professional cello soloist, and Pál Hermann, a Jewish-Hungarian cellist captured by the Gestapo during World War II.

In today's episode, Kennedy speaks with NPR's Daniel Estrin – also a cellist – about these musicians' histories and her own complicated relationship with her instrument.
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Book of the Day | NPR Specials