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In 'Welcome to Pawnee,' Jim O'Heir reflects on his time on 'Parks and Recreation' | Book of the Day

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Published April 19, 2026 at 5:00 AM CDT

Parks and Recreation changed the trajectory of actor Jim O'Heir's career. He landed a small part as Jerry Gergich on the NBC sitcom, ultimately becoming a series regular. Now, 10 years after the show wrapped, O'Heir is out with a memoir, Welcome to Pawnee.

In today's episode, he speaks with NPR's Juana Summers about the moment the character clicked for him, the "Parks" family group text, and whether the series could work today.
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Book of the Day | NPR Specials