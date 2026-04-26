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Amanda Gorman's 'Girls on the Rise' makes the case that girls are stronger together | Book of the Day

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Published April 26, 2026 at 5:00 AM CDT

Amanda Gorman became the youngest inaugural poet in U.S. history when she performed at President Joe Biden's inauguration in 2021. Her poetry often deals with topics like gender, race and politics. She continues to explore these themes in a new picture book Girls on the Rise, which is a poem illustrated by Loveis Wise.

In today's episode, Gorman speaks with NPR's Eric Deggans about drawing inspiration from the testimony of Christine Blasey Ford, the importance of creating a welcoming dialogue with children, and the mantra she recites before each performance.
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Book of the Day | NPR Specials