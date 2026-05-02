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Betül Tunç's new cookbook shares the recipes behind her viral dough videos | Book of the Day

WKNO
Published May 2, 2026 at 5:00 AM CDT

Betül Tunç is the Turkish baker behind the popular Instagram account, @turkuazkitchen. With more than 10 million followers, her account features recipes and photography of sweet and savory baked goods.

The account took off during the early days of the pandemic with a video of Tunç punching the air out of freshly risen dough. Her debut cookbook Turkuaz Kitchen presents those recipes and more from Tunç's childhood.
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Book of the Day | NPR Specials