'The Serviceberry' and 'Birding to Change the World' draw lessons from nature | Book of the Day

The authors of two nonfiction books say they were moved to change the world after finding inspiration in nature.

First, Robin Wall Kimmerer's book The Serviceberry explores themes including economies of abundance and reciprocity in the natural world – similar to those addressed in her hit book Braiding Sweetgrass.

In today's episode, Kimmerer joins NPR's Ari Shapiro for a conversation that touches on biomimicry, little free libraries, and what nature can teach us about human economies.

Then, we hear from author Trish O'Kane. She says she didn't pay much attention to nature until Hurricane Katrina destroyed her home. Shortly after, she heard the call of a red cardinal, which launched her interests in ornithology and education. Her memoir Birding to Change the World draws connections between the world of birds and the author's own political activism.

In today's episode, O'Kane talks with Here & Now's Robin Young about her early forays in ornithology, finding news in our backyards, and a special program of bird-related songs based on the book.