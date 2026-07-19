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Irish poet Pádraig Ó Tuama writes and reads poetry that speaks to the human condition | Book of the Day

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Published July 19, 2026 at 5:00 AM CDT

Irish poet Pádraig Ó Tuama cataloged spreadsheets of poems to help create his new anthology, 44 Poems on Being with Each Other. The collection features writing from a variety of poets as well as reflections from Ó Tuama on the nuances of the human condition. Ó Tuama is also out with his own poetry collection, Kitchen Hymns.

In today's episode, he speaks with NPR's Mary Louise Kelly about poetry that reflects complex emotions and about his background in theology.
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Book of the Day | NPR Specials