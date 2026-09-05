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Allison Epstein's 'Fagin the Thief' gives a Charles Dickens character a second chance | Book of the Day

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Published September 5, 2026 at 5:00 AM CDT

Author Allison Epstein says when she read Oliver Twist, she found Charles Dickens' portrayal of Fagin, the novel's central scoundrel, to be stereotypical and antisemitic. But there was also something about the character that piqued her curiosity. Now, her new novel Fagin the Thief gives that character a backstory – and a literary second chance.

In today's episode, Epstein speaks with NPR's Scott Simon about her research into where someone like Fagin might've grown up, her reimagination of the character's intentions, and how she came to view Dickens as a working writer.
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Book of the Day | NPR Specials