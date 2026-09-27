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'Adventures in the Louvre' will teach you how to fall in love with the famous museum | Book of the Day

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Published September 27, 2026 at 5:00 AM CDT

Elaine Sciolino has one mantra: "Never go to the Louvre on an empty stomach or with a full bladder." The former Paris bureau chief of The New York Times has written a guide filled with her best advice for enjoying the world's most-visited museum. Her new book, Adventures in the Louvre, is part journalism, part memoir and part art history.

In today's episode, Sciolino speaks with NPR's Mary Louise Kelly about the contested origins of the museum's name, the staff's love-hate relationship with the Mona Lisa, and why some Louvre visitors might feel underwhelmed.
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Book of the Day | NPR Specials