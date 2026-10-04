Zadie Smith looks back at her debut novel 'White Teeth' 25 years after its release | Book of the Day

Zadie Smith's White Teeth marked its 25th anniversary in January. The now canonical novel tells the story of an unlikely friendship between a shy Englishman named Archie Jones and his friend Samad Iqbal, a devout Bengali Muslim. Both men are trying to pass on their religious and moral beliefs to their children.

In today's episode, we revisit a conversation between Smith and NPR's Liane Hansen that aired shortly after White Teeth's release. Then, we'll hear some of Smith's conversation last month on NPR's Wild Card with Rachel Martin in which Smith reflects on the novel's anniversary.

The two discuss the author's distance from the person she was when she wrote White Teeth and the novel's place among the canon of books for teenagers.