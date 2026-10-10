wo new children's books view the natural world as a site of personal growth | Book of the Day

Two new picture books explore how the outside world can transform our relationships with our communities and ourselves.

First, Kiese Laymon is out with a children's book about three Black boys who connect during a transformative summer in the South. With City Summer, Country Summer, Laymon says he wanted to explore the experience of getting lost as a kind of experimentation.

In today's episode, the author speaks with NPR's Michel Martin about his wish to write a book about the emotional tenderness of Black boys.

Then, The Littlest Drop is Sascha Alper's debut children's book, based on a parable from the indigenous Quechua people of South America. Brian Pinkney took over illustrations for the project after his father, Jerry Pinkney, died in 2020.

In today's episode, NPR's Ayesha Rascoe brings Alper and Brian Pinkney together in conversation. The author and illustrator discuss the collaboration between father and son and Alper's desire to broaden the story beyond the climate crisis.