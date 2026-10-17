Aided by new sources, Clay Risen's 'Red Scare' brings McCarthyism back to life | Book of the Day

Journalist Clay Risen is out with a new narrative history of the Red Scare, based in part on newly declassified sources.

In Red Scare, Risen depicts McCarthyism as a cultural witch hunt against all kinds of people, not just potential communist spies. And he argues that the Red Scare was part of a broader cultural backlash against New Deal progressivism and an increasing sense of cosmopolitanism in the United States.

In today's episode, Risen joins NPR's Steve Inskeep for a conversation about Senator Joseph McCarthy's personal and political opportunism, the enduring power of conspiracy theories, and how the Constitution did – and didn't – stand up to protect American civil liberties.