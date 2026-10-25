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With 'Rabbit Moon,' Jennifer Haigh chooses Shanghai as the backdrop to family tragedy | Book of the Day

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Published October 25, 2026 at 5:00 AM CDT

Jennifer Haigh's latest novel Rabbit Moon opens with a hit and run accident in pre-dawn Shanghai. The victim is a 22-year-old American woman named Lindsey. Her parents immediately fly into Shanghai while Lindsey's sister awaits news from a New England summer camp – and the accident scars an already-fractured family.

In today's episode, Haigh speaks with Here & Now's Scott Tong about their impressions of Shanghai, her interest in turning the idea of studying abroad on its head, and how she approached the topic of international adoption.
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Book of the Day | NPR Specials