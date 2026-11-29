Diana, Princess of Wales, died almost three decades ago, but her legacy and image persist in the public eye. Her brother, Charles Spencer, is out with a new book that paints a personal portrait of her. Swan Song is – in part – a deep dive into Diana’s childhood, including the fact that Spencer believes his sister had undiagnosed learning differences. In today’s episode, the author speaks with All Things Considered’s Scott Detrow about the way early criticism from teachers shaped Diana’s identity, her singular parenting style and Spencer’s vow to care for William and Harry in his sister’s absence.