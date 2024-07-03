The Utang Clan | Code Switch
Utang na loob is the Filipino concept of an eternal debt to others, be it family or friends, who do a favor for you.
It goes back to pre-colonial times in the Philippines, and can pass from one generation to another. And some Filipino-Americans want to do away with utang all together, especially when it butts up against "American" values of independence and self-reliance. On this week's episode, we break down this "debt of the inner soul" — and discover a surprising side to this value.