The Utang Clan | Code Switch

Published July 3, 2024 at 4:00 AM CDT

Utang na loob is the Filipino concept of an eternal debt to others, be it family or friends, who do a favor for you.

It goes back to pre-colonial times in the Philippines, and can pass from one generation to another. And some Filipino-Americans want to do away with utang all together, especially when it butts up against "American" values of independence and self-reliance. On this week's episode, we break down this "debt of the inner soul" — and discover a surprising side to this value.
Code Switch | NPR Specials