This Right Wing Conspiracy Theory About Eating Bugs is About as Racist as You Think | Code Switch

"I will not eat bugs" became a meme on 4chan and emerged in conservative talk shows and political speech. But why has it gained traction?

In this week's Code Switch, Gene Demby and NPR reporter Huo Jingnan dive into the sprawling conspiracy theory behind it. Proponents of the theory lean on the anti-semitic trope that "global elites" have a plot to control the masses — in this case under the guise of climate change solutions — by forcing them to eat bugs.