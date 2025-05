When Richard J. Lonsinger's birth mother passed away in 2010, he wasn't included in the distribution of her estate.

Feeling hurt and excluded, he asked a judge to re-open her estate, to give him a part of one particular asset: an Osage headright. But the more Lonsinger learned about the history of the headrights, the more he began to wonder who was really entitled to them, and where he fit in.