Remembering and Unremembering, from Kigali to Nashville | Code Switch

For centuries, the idea of the "American Dream" has been a powerful narrative for many immigrant communities. But for just as long, many African Americans have known that the American Dream was never meant to include them.

So what happens when those beliefs collide?

Today ten percent of the Black population in the U.S. are immigrants, and many grapple with this question.

In this episode, we'll hear from Claude Gatebuke, who moved from Kigali to Nashville as a teenager in the wake of the Rwandan genocide. He talks about how the move to the U.S. likely saved his life, while simultaneously challenging his belief that he could have a full, meaningful future as a Black man.