Revisiting 'The Color Purple' Wars | Code Switch

WKNO
Published October 1, 2025 at 5:00 AM CDT

The Color Purple remake drops this week, and to celebrate, we're bringing you this special episode from our play cousins over at Pop Culture Happy Hour. Alice Walker's novel The Color Purple has been adapted a few times. Next week, the new movie The Color Purple hits theaters – it's based on the Tony-winning musical.

The 1985 film is remembered as a fan-favorite centering Black women's lives, but this acclaimed adaptation was received quite differently among female viewers and male viewers. Today, we revisit our episode about the original film from our three-part documentary series Screening Ourselves, which explored films through the lens of representation – and misrepresentation – on screen.

This video was originally published on YouTube on 12/18/2023
Code Switch | NPR Specials