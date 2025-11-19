© 2025 WKNO FM
The Musical Legacy of Japanese American Incarceration | Code Switch

Published November 19, 2025 at 5:00 AM CST

In February of 1942 after the bombing of Pearl Harbor, the U.S. government issued an executive order to incarcerate people of Japanese descent. That legacy has become a defining story of Japanese American identity.

In this episode, B.A. Parker and producer Jess Kung explore how Japanese American musicians across generations turn to that story as a way to explore and express identity. Featuring Kishi Bashi, Erin Aoyama and Mary Nomura.
Code Switch | NPR Specials