Who Does Culture Belong To? A Fight Over the Lakota Language | Code Switch

WKNO
Published December 10, 2025 at 5:00 AM CST

Many Lakota people agree: It's imperative to revitalize the Lakota language. But how exactly to do that is a matter of broader debate. Should Lakota be codified and standardized to make learning it easier? Or should the language stay as it always has been, defined by many different ways of writing and speaking?

We explore this complex, multi-generational fight that's been unfolding in the Lakota Nation, from Standing Rock to Pine Ridge.
Code Switch | NPR Specials