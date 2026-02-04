© 2026 WKNO FM
White evangelical Christians are some of Israel's biggest supporters. Why? | Code Switch

Published February 4, 2026 at 5:00 AM CST

As war continues to rage in the Middle East, attention has been turned to how American Jews, Muslims, and Palestinians relate to the state of Israel. But when we talk about the region, American Christians, particularly evangelical Christians, are often not part of that story. But their political support for Israel is a major driver for U.S. policy — in part because Evangelicals make up an organized, dedicated constituency with the numbers to exert major influence on U.S. politics.

This video was originally published on YouTube on: 05/29/2024
Code Switch | NPR Specials