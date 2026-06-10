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What football tells us about race, labor and power | Code Switch

WKNO
Published June 10, 2026 at 5:00 AM CDT

The way football is played and who plays it — from the pee-wees to the pros — tells us so much about race, labor and power in the United States.

In a conversation with cultural anthropologist Tracie Canada we explore how starting from young ages, Black players are nudged towards more physically taxing positions that require more strength, athleticism, speed. That affects who gets injured, how they're cared for and how they get paid.
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Code Switch | NPR Specials