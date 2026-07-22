40 years ago, Philadelphia police bombed this Black neighborhood on live TV | Code Switch
We're looking back on the day a Philadelphia police department helicopter dropped a bomb on a rowhouse in a middle-class neighborhood. Even though that bombing and the fire it set off killed eleven people and left hundreds homeless, it's been largely forgotten.
So how did we collectively memory-hole an event this big? And what does that tell us about race and policing even today?
This video was originally published on YouTube on: 05/07/2025