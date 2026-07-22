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40 years ago, Philadelphia police bombed this Black neighborhood on live TV | Code Switch

WKNO
Published July 22, 2026 at 5:00 AM CDT

We're looking back on the day a Philadelphia police department helicopter dropped a bomb on a rowhouse in a middle-class neighborhood. Even though that bombing and the fire it set off killed eleven people and left hundreds homeless, it's been largely forgotten.

So how did we collectively memory-hole an event this big? And what does that tell us about race and policing even today?

This video was originally published on YouTube on: 05/07/2025
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Code Switch | NPR Specials