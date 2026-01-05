'Everything I knew burned down around me': A journalist looks back on LA's fires

Updated January 5, 2026 at 1:58 PM CST

On New Year's Eve 2024, journalist Jacob Soboroff was sitting around a campfire with a friend when he made an offhand comment that would come back to haunt him: The last thing he wanted to do in the new year, Soboroff said, was cover a story that would require donning a fire-safe yellow suit.

Just one week later, Soboroff was dressed in the yellow suit, reporting live from a street corner in Los Angeles as fire tore through the Pacific Palisades, the community where he was raised.

"This was a place that I could navigate with my eyes closed," Soboroff says of the neighborhood. "Every hallmark of my childhood I was watching carbonize in front of me. … There were firefighters there and first responders and other journalists there, but it was an extremely lonely, isolating experience to be standing there as everything I knew burned down around me in real time."

In his new book, Firestorm: The Great Los Angeles Fires and America's New Age of Disaster, Soboroff offers a minute-by-minute account of the catastrophe, told through the voices of firefighters, evacuees, scientists and political leaders. He says covering the wildfires was the most important assignment he's ever undertaken.

"The experience of doing this is something that I don't wish on anybody, but in a way I wish everybody could experience," he says. "It's given me insane reverence for our colleagues in the local news community here, who, I think, definitionally were exercising a public service in the street-level journalism that they were doing and are still doing. ... It was actually beautiful to watch because they are as much a first responder on a frontline as anybody else."

Interview highlights

On the experience of reporting from the fires

You're choking with the smoke. And I almost feel guilty describing it from my vantage point because the firefighters would say things to me like: "My eyeballs were burning. We were laying flat on our stomach in the middle of the concrete street because it was so hot, it was the only way that we could open the hoses full bore and try to save anything that we could." …

I could feel the heat on the back of my neck as we stood in front of these houses that I remember as the houses that cars and people would line up in front of for the annual Fourth of July parade or the road race that we would run through town. Trees were on fire behind us — we were at risk of structures falling at any given minute. It was pretty surreal because this is a place I had spent so much time as a child and going back to as an adult. … I had no choice but to just open my mouth and say what I saw to the millions of people that were watching us around the country.

On undocumented immigrants being central to rebuilding the city

These types of massive both humanitarian and natural disasters give us X-ray vision for a time into sort of the fissures that are underneath the surface in our society. And Los Angeles, in addition to being one of the most unequal cities between the rich and the poor, has more undocumented people than virtually any other city in the United States of America. Governor Newsom knew that with the policies of the incoming administration, some of the very people that would be responsible for the cleanup and the rebuilding of Los Angeles may end up in the crosshairs of national immigration policy. And I think that that was an understatement. …

Pablo Alvarado in the National Day Laborer Organizing Network said to me that often the first people into a disaster — the second responders after the first — are the day laborers. They went to Florida after Hurricane Andrew, to New Orleans after Katrina, and they'd be ready to go in Los Angeles. And I went out and I cleaned up Altadena and Pasadena with some of them in real time.

And only months later did this wide-scale immigration enforcement campaign begin … on the streets of LA as sort of the Petri dish, the guinea pig for expanding this across the country. And it's not an exaggeration to say that the parking lots of Home Depots, where workers [were] looking to get involved in the rebuilding of Los Angeles, has been ground zero for that enforcement campaign.

On efforts to rebuild

The pace is slow and it's sort of a hopscotch of development. And I think for people who do come back, for people who can afford to come back, it's going to be a long road ahead. You're going to have half the houses on your street under construction for years to come. And for people that do inhabit those homes, it's going to an isolating experience. But there's an effort underway to rebuild. …

There's also a lot of for-sale signs. And that's the sad reality of this, is that there are people who, whether it's that they can't afford to come back … or that they just can't stomach it, I think, sadly, a lot people are not going to be returning to their homes.

On what the Palisades and Altadena look like today

They both look like very big construction sites in a way. There are still some facades, some ruins of the more historic buildings in the Palisades. ... But mostly it's just empty lots. And in Altadena, the same thing. If you drive by the hardware store, the outside is still there. But it's a patchwork of empty lots. Homes now under construction. And lots and lots of workers. ... There are still a handful of people who are living in both the Palisades and in Altadena, but for the most part, these are communities where you've got workers going in during the day and coming out at night. …

We have designed this community to be one that's in the crosshairs of a fire just like the one we experienced and that we will certainly, certainly experience again, because nobody's packing it up and leaving Los Angeles. People may not return to their communities after they've lost their homes, but the ship has sailed on living in the wildland urban interface in the second largest city in the country.

On seeing this story, personally, as his "most important assignment"

Jacob Soboroff is a correspondent for MS NOW, formerly MSNBC.

I don't think I realized at the time how badly I needed the connections that I made in the wake of the fire, both with the people who have lost homes and the firefighters, first responders who were out there, but also honestly with my own family, my immediate family, my wife and my kids, my mom and my dad and my siblings and myself. I think that this was a really hard year in LA, and I think in the wake of the fire, I was experiencing some level of despair as well. Then the ICE raids happened here and sort of turned our city upside down. And this book for me was just this amazing cathartic blessing of an opportunity to find community with people I don't think I ever would have otherwise spent time with, and to reconnect with people who I hadn't seen or heard from in forever.

