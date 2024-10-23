Science | NPR News

-
The estimate includes damages and potential investments to prevent similar destruction in future storms.
What triggers geysers to go off is still not well understood. A new paper shows that one small earthquake likely triggered an eruption of the world's tallest active geyser, Steamboat.
Hawaii's native tree snails, known as the "jewels of the forest," are rapidly disappearing. Some of the most imperiled only live in human care now, safeguarded 24 hours a day.
The United Nations effort to achieve “harmony” with the natural world kicks off in Colombia this week. Recent reports show there's a lot of work to do to achieve that goal.
NPR's Short Wave tells about an ambitious plan to protect monarch butterflies from climate change, new research about a massive ocean migration, and seven new frog species found in Madagascar.
This year's prize has gone to three researchers who pioneered how to design and analyze proteins, one of the building blocks of life. Though this year, none of the science Nobels has gone to a woman.
Boeing’s Starliner will return to Earth as soon as next week — but the crew will stay in space into next year. It’s another blow for Boeing, and could have major implications for its space business.
The far reaches of Antarctica are no longer visited only by scientists and their support staff. Adventure tourists and curiosity seekers from Europe, North America and beyond now come by the boatful — and they're bringing some souvenirs from home. Ecologist Steven Chown tells Robert Siegel that visitors unknowingly carry seeds on their clothes and bags. He says they've helped spread dozens of invasive plant species on the continent and risk permanently changing Antarctica's ecology.
After years of trying, Russian scientists say they have drilled into an Antarctic lake that is buried beneath more than two miles of ice. They are looking for signs of life that haven't been exposed to sky in 20 million years.
A top State Department official wants to unleash the power of Twitter, Facebook and other services to crowdsource the fight to control the world's nuclear weapons.