Singing is good for your health

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published February 2, 2026 at 11:00 AM CST
Tyree Arso solos with the Eleanor McMain Secondary School Singing Mustangs gospel choir at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival in New Orleans, Friday, April 25, 2025. (Gerald Herbert/AP)
Gerald Herbert/AP
Tyree Arso solos with the Eleanor McMain Secondary School Singing Mustangs gospel choir at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival in New Orleans, Friday, April 25, 2025. (Gerald Herbert/AP)

Evidence shows that singing is not just a natural and enjoyable human activity, but it also has real health benefits. It can lower blood pressure, improve oxygen flow, and lower stress.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Elinor Harrison, who is a lecturer in dance at Washington University in St. Louis. She has done research on how singing can help people with Parkinson’s disease walk.

She wrote about how music is beneficial in The Conversation.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Here & Now Newsroom