Health | NPR News

As the female-dominated sport gets more acrobatic, girls are racking up more concussions and other injuries. A new pediatricians' report calls for change.
A preliminary investigation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration suggests fresh onions that are served raw on McDonald's Quarter Pounder hamburgers were a likely source of contamination.
Los Angeles County has reported eight cases of locally acquired dengue fever in the past few months; the first ever occurred last year. Climate change probably played a role.
New reports from Physicians for Human Rights and Doctors Without Borders document a "massive influx" of sexual violence in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo. What can be done to stop it?
A new poll from the American Psychological Association shows 7 out of 10 adults say the future of the Nation is a significant source of stress in their lives. And the results cross party lines.
The weight-loss drugs are linked with reduced rates of excess drinking and opioid overdoses, suggesting they may tamp down substance use cravings too.
The decision has sent shockwaves through the adoption community and angered families still in the process of adopting children from China. We interviewed adoptees in the U.S. to hear their reaction.
The Supreme Court begins hearing arguments Monday on President Obama's health care law. There will be six hours of arguments spread over three days. With only 400 seats in the courtroom and political interest roiling, people began lining up early for a front-row seat.
A sinus infection often sends patients to doctors expecting relief in the form of antibiotics. But researchers have found antibiotics don't help fight sinus infections. What should patients be doing to get relief from a sinus infection?
On Friday, President Obama called the Georgetown law student whose stand on contraception prompted Rush Limbaugh to call her a "slut," to ask if she was okay. She said she was. House Speaker John Boehner called the radio host's remarks "inappropriate," but added that Democrats shouldn't fundraise off the debate.