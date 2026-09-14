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See the Emmys 2026 red carpet looks

NPR | By Emily Bogle
Published September 14, 2026 at 7:00 PM CDT
Host Mariska Hargitay arrives at the 78th Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on Monday.
Mark J. Terrill
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AP
Host Mariska Hargitay arrives at the 78th Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on Monday.

Stars arrived on the red carpet for the 78th Emmy Awards, airing on NBC and Peacock.

Monday night's ceremony is hosted by Law & Order: SVU star Mariska Hargitay. Shows that aired between June 2025 and May of this year are eligible for awards — including The Pitt, Pluribus, The Diplomat, and The Gilded Age on the drama side, and The Bear, Margo's Got Money Troubles, Shrinking and Widow's Bay on the comedy side.

You can find the nominees here, along with hopes from NPR critics here.

Copyright 2026 NPR

Zendaya attends the Emmy Awards.
Monica Schipper / Getty Images
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Getty Images
Zendaya attends the Emmy Awards.
Actors Steve Carell (left) and Noah Wyle attend the Emmy Awards
Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images and Monica Schipper/Getty Images /
Actors Steve Carell (left) and Noah Wyle attend the Emmy Awards
Actors Ryan Michelle Bathe (left) and Sterling K. Brown attend the Emmy Awards.
Monica Schipper / Getty Images
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Getty Images
Actors Ryan Michelle Bathe (left) and Sterling K. Brown attend the Emmy Awards.
Meg Stalter and Paul W. Downs attend the Emmy Awards.
Mark J. Terrill / AP
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AP
Meg Stalter and Paul W. Downs attend the Emmy Awards.
Actors Lukita Maxwell (left) and Lisa Ann Walter attend the Emmy Awards.
Amy Sussman / Getty Images
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Getty Images
Actors Lukita Maxwell (left) and Lisa Ann Walter attend the Emmy Awards.
Actors Matthew Rhys and Keri Russell attend the Emmy Awards.
Amy Sussman / Getty Images
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Getty Images
Actors Matthew Rhys and Keri Russell attend the Emmy Awards.
Hosts and actors Alan Cumming (left) and RuPaul Charles attend the Emmy Awards
/ Monica Schipper/Getty Images and Lisa O'Connor/AFP via Getty Images
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Monica Schipper/Getty Images and Lisa O'Connor/AFP via Getty Images
Hosts and actors Alan Cumming (left) and RuPaul Charles attend the Emmy Awards
Colman Domingo attends the Emmy Awards.
Amy Sussman / Getty Images
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Getty Images
Colman Domingo attends the Emmy Awards.
Actor Jeff Hiller and Top Chef host Kristen Kish attend the Emmy Awards.
Monica Schipper / Getty Images
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Getty Images
Actor Jeff Hiller and Top Chef host Kristen Kish attend the Emmy Awards.
Actor Denée Benton attends the Emmy Awards.
Amy Sussman / Getty Images
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Getty Images
Actor Denée Benton attends the Emmy Awards.
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Emily Bogle
See stories by Emily Bogle